Israel Police arrested a yeshiva student who sent threatening messages to opposition leader MK Yair Lapid, hinting at harm to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

The suspect was released under restrictive conditions after claiming he only intended to "tease" Lapid.

According to a report by Kobi Israeli, about three months ago the suspect sent a private message to Lapid, writing: "I am connected to many involved in our field, what do you think about a scenario where by 'mistake' something happens to Yariv Levin or even Bibi [Netanyahu]?"

"Maybe 'G-d forbid' something to his family... just between us, right?" Although the suspect deleted the messages shortly afterward, they were documented and passed to the authorities.

Upon receiving the messages, Lapid contacted the police and filed an official complaint. Following this, the police located the suspect, a yeshiva student, and interrogated him under warning.

During his interrogation, he admitted to sending the messages but apologized. He claimed he did not intend to harm anyone, and only wanted to test Lapid's reaction.

After assessing the seriousness of the matter and the potential danger posed by the suspect, it was decided to release him under restrictive conditions, and he returned to his studies in yeshiva.