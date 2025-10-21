A Texas man has been arrested for making death threats against Jewish media figures in Florida, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced yesterday (Monday).

Uthmeier wrote on X: "Last week, our Office of Statewide Prosecution was notified of multiple, specific death threats made to Jewish conservative media members who live in Florida. After an investigation, we obtained an arrest warrant for Nicholas Ray of Spring, TX."

"Ray is now in custody and will be extradited to Florida to face charges of extortion, written threats to kill, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device," he stated.

Podcast host and New York Post columnist Karol Markowitz wrote: "I’m one of the people he threatened and it is incredible to see my Attorney General’s Office take this seriously."

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, who is Christian, was also threatened, as were conservative journalist Laura Loomer and author Josh Hammer.

Ray accused Dillon of involvement in the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. He wrote to the satirist: "We're gonna get you I promise maybe not today but you're living on borrowed time and you know it."

Ray was found to follow five accounts on X, including several accounts dedicated to opposing Israel and the account of Candace Owens. Dillon wrote: “Where do you think he got the idea that I was involved in Charlie’s murder?”

Ray allegedly threatened to hang Josh Hammer at the Capitol building in Washington and to beat him with a piñata bat. He also allegedly threatened to hang Laura Loomer.

"You’re gonna die, little foreign agent,” he wrote to Loomer. A day later he threatened her again, writing: “You’re gonna get hung for being a foreign agent, and I’ll bake 100 cakes.”