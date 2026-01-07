Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has learned exclusively that the Israel Security Agency informed Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu that his security level will be increased, following new threats to his life detected by the ISA.

As of today, Minister Eliyahu will be accompanied by a close protection detail and will travel only in an armored vehicle.

The decision was made after an updated security assessment conducted by the ISA.

According to officials involved, the threats were concrete and justified the increase in protection around the Minister.