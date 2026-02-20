מחבל חצה את הקו הצהוב - וחוסל דובר צה"ל

On Friday morning, IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip in accordance with the ceasefire agreement identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety.

Following the identification, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.

IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.

Earlier this week, the IDF announced that IDF troops under the Southern Command launched a precise brigade-level operation to dismantle underground terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip, east of the Yellow Line.

One of the routes dismantled during the activity was an underground tunnel route approximately one kilometer in length, in which explosive devices and several hideouts used by Hamas terrorists were located.