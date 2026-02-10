Soldiers from the IDF's Alexandroni Brigade are warning that Hamas has renewed its abilities along the "yellow line" in the Gaza Strip.

According to the forces, Hamas continues to challenge the IDF daily, among other things through infiltration attempts and the use of women and children to test the readiness of the forces.

Galei Zahal's military correspondent Doron Kadosh returned from a visit with the brigade's soldiers and presented an updated report. The soldiers testified that Hamas sends women and children to test the forces' response in the area.

"When there's an armed terrorist posing a threat, there's no dilemma," they said. "The dilemma arises when we see women and children. We are still a humanitarian army."

According to the forces, the incidents continue almost daily, sometimes involving terrorists armed with Kalashnikovs, pistols, and even axes.

Despite the daily incidents, the commanders are preparing for more significant scenarios, mainly a potential infiltration attempt by a Nukhba unit into an IDF outpost or into Israeli territory.

Kadosh stressed, "Two-and-a-half years after the Nukhba attack on October 7th, the fact that the IDF is still preparing for Nukhba unit attacks, which could happen and Hamas is capable of carrying out, only shows how far Hamas is from being defeated or losing its military capabilities."

He added, "The commanders testify that Hamas is recovering, strengthening, filling the ranks of the commanders who were killed, and it is far from raising a white flag. It is a highly capable enemy."

The commanders note that the infiltration tunnels which threatened surrounding communities have been destroyed, but within the "yellow line" area there is still an active tunnel network.

"However many tunnels you think there are - there are many more," said one of the senior commanders."

Concluding his report, Kadosh shared the message the soldiers want to convey from their positions in Gaza: "Don't forget that we are still at war. The home front has returned to routine, but there are reservists still on the front lines - and remember us."