The IDF and ISA struck Hamas terrorists in Gaza following the terror group's blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement on Monday morning, in which terrorists exited an underground tunnel shaft in eastern Rafah and fired toward IDF troops.

"These terrorists advanced multiple terrorist plots against IDF troops and the state of Israel," the IDF stressed.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against any attempt by the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip to carry out attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel."

Early on Monday morning, four armed terrorists exited an underground tunnel shaft and fired towards IDF soldiers in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip.

No IDF injuries were reported.

Following identification, the troops eliminated the terrorists.

"This constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the IDF views it with the utmost severity," the IDF stressed in an official statement. "IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."