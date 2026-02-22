Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that it has designated the navies and air forces of all European Union (EU) member states as terrorist organizations, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The move was described as a response to the EU’s recent decision to label Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization, which Tehran called “unlawful and unjustified."

In a statement, the ministry said the EU decision is “in contradiction with the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law."

The statement added that the Iranian government acted in accordance with a 2019 law, under which “all those countries that in any way comply with or support the US decision to declare the IRGC a terrorist organization will be subject to reciprocal action."

Iran’s move came three days after the Council of the EU formally added the IRGC to the bloc’s terrorist list, following a political agreement reached by EU foreign ministers last month.

The agreement was made possible after France said it would support the move, withdrawing its longstanding opposition to it.

The designation triggers restrictive measures under the EU counterterrorism sanctions regime, including the freezing of the group’s funds and other financial assets or economic resources within EU member states.