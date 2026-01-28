French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced on Wednesday that France will support the designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization by the European Union, withdrawing its longstanding opposition to the move.

In a statement addressing the situation in Iran, Barrot said there could be no impunity for what he described as the regime’s actions against its own people. He said the repression of the Iranian people’s peaceful revolt could not remain without response, and praised their courage in the face of what he termed blind violence.

Barrot stated that together with European partners, France will impose sanctions in Brussels against those responsible for the abuses. He said those targeted will be banned from entering European territory and will have their assets frozen.

He added that France will support adding the IRGC to the European list of terrorist organizations. France had been the last EU member state to oppose such a designation.

Barrot further said the Iranian regime must release prisoners, end executions, lift the digital blockade, and allow the United Nations Human Rights Council’s fact-finding mission to investigate crimes committed in Iran.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed Barrot’s remarks, saying, “The IRGC is brutally massacring the Iranian people."

Sa’ar said he commended Barrot for what he called an important statement that France will support the EU designation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization. He added that he again calls on the European Union to designate the IRGC.