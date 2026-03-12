At the initiative of MK Amit Halevi (Likud), dozens of members of parliament around the world have signed a public appeal to the leaders of the free world, headed by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the full freedom of the Iranian people and the overthrow of the Ayatollah regime.

The initiative is "an extraordinary response from dozens of parliamentarians around the world to fulfill the primary mission of our generation," Halevi said, adding that it shows the desire "to eliminate the regimes of radical Islam that pose an existential threat to Israel and the entire world."

Recently, Halevi reached out to members of parliament in free and democratic countries around the world, urging clear and decisive international action to overthrow the murderous oppressive regime in Iran and to secure full freedom for the Iranian people.

In his personal appeal to members of parliament, MK Halevi wrote:

"Dear colleagues and fellow parliamentarians around the world, This is a historic moment that we must not allow ourselves to miss. The murderous regime of the Ayatollahs, like the Nazi regime before it, does not only oppress and slaughter the citizens of Iran; it poses a direct threat to the security, stability, and values of the entire free world. I urge you to join this call, to add your name to this letter, and to stand clearly and publicly for the overthrow of Iran’s oppressive regime and the restoration of freedom to the Iranian people. History will judge how we respond at this moment. Let us stand together on the right side of history."

Dozens of members of parliament in Europe, Africa, and South America responded to the call and appealed to leaders of governments in the free world not to cease diplomatic, military, and economic pressure until the regime is overthrown and freedom is restored to the Iranian people.

In their public appeal, they warn against calls for negotiations that could weaken international pressure and allow the regime to survive, thereby enabling it to rebuild its military programs and capabilities.

"I greatly appreciate the response of my colleagues in parliaments around the world who have joined the clear call to the leaders of the free world - headed by President Trump and the Prime Minister of Israel, who are leading this campaign - to overthrow the murderous Ayatollah regime," Halevi added. "There are many strong and positive forces in the free world that clearly understand the existential threat posed by the religious ideology of radical Islam."

"Here in Israel, we must strengthen our shared front with them in order to fulfill the mission of our generation: to defeat these dangerous ideas and eliminate any governing foothold they have anywhere on earth."