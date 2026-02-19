Terror widower Hananel Gez, whose wife Tze'ela was murdered in a terror attack nine months ago, has announced his engagement to Ma'ayan.

Tze'ela Gez, a resident of Bruchin and mother of three who was nine months pregnant, was murdered in a May 2025 terror attack, when a terrorist opened fire at the Gez family's vehicle as it traveled between Bruchin and the Peduel Junction in Samaria.

Hananel was lightly wounded in the attack.

Medical teams delivered Tze'ela's infant, Ravid Chaim, and days after his birth, the hospital reported a slight improvement in Ravid Chaim's condition, though throughout his hospitalization in the NICU his condition continued to be serious but stable. However, he did not survive, passing away 15 days after his mother's murder.