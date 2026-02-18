A heated confrontation occurred Tuesday during a Knesset committee discussion on the salaries of judges and senior public officials.

MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) attacked the judiciary in light of reports that judges had received salaries from budgets transferred to the courts' administration without approval from the Knesset Finance Committee.

Pointed out what he called the "two-faced" nature of the Supreme Court, Porush slammed, "Funds that were transferred similarly for haredi education were blocked by the Supreme Court judges, who deemed the move illegal."

"Did the judges return the funds to the State treasury following their own claims?"

During the discussion, another uproar broke out after Committee Chairman MK Ofir Katz refused to allow a Justice Ministry representative to speak, claiming she had not spoken respectfully in a previous discussion on the topic.

Following his refusal to let her speak, representatives from the legal counsel left the room in anger.

Opposition members protested the decision, but Porush responded sharply: "In discussions on the status of yeshiva students in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, representatives from the Defense Ministry's legal counsel were banned from participating, by decision of the Attorney General. There, we did not hear you shouting about silencing voices."