The military police last night (Thursday) arrested two haredi brothers who did not report for duty in the IDF at their home in the city of Ramla.

The arrests add to a series of detentions of yeshiva students that occurred during the past week and were met with heated reactions in the haredi community.

Parallel to the arrests in Ramla, another detention attempt was reported in Be'er Sheva, in which the draft dodger escaped arrest because residents of the building refused to open the door to the military police.

A Chabad Hasidic yeshiva student who returned yesterday from New York was arrested at Ben-Gurion Airport by the military police.

MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) denounced the arrests: "Tonight as well, the Attorney General sent the military police to arrest young men whose only 'sin' is their Torah study. Although for months the draconian rampage against the world of Torah has not advanced the goals it set, she refuses to recognize the failure and is trying to drag the Jewish people into a civil war."

Porush recalled the protest letter he initiated, which was signed by 24 Knesset members from coalition parties opposing the arrests of yeshiva students.

"The letter that yesterday, at my request, was signed by Knesset members from a variety of parties, against the arrests of yeshiva students, including a groom and an orphan, indicates that the majority of the people do not support the combative approach against the world of Torah. It is time to stop, before it is too late."

Yesterday, large protests took place at several locations across the country following the arrest of three yeshiva students who had not reported for duty, including a groom who was arrested at a honeymoon celebration and an orphan who was arrested while mourning for his father.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, and Tzfat, blocking main roads while demanding the release of the draft dodgers and the cancellation of enlistment orders for yeshiva students.

The demonstrations focused on Route 4 and Jabotinsky Street in Beni Brak, in Tzfat, and at Kikar HaShabbat in Jerusalem.

Large numbers of police forces were summoned to disperse the demonstrators, with reports of serious clashes between protesters and police at some locations. The protests were reported to include the burning of dustbins and the use of flashbangs by police.