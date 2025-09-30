Ahead of Yom Kippur, Member of Knesset Meir Porush (UTJ) demanded last night the release of Haredi draft dodgers held in the military prison.

He claimed that dozens of Torah students are expected to spend the holiest day of the year behind bars because of their refusal to enlist in the army.

"It is inconceivable that on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year, young men should be in prison simply because they are Torah students. This is a disgrace like no other", Porush said.

He added sharp criticism: "What will we tell the nations of the world, many of which allow imprisoned Jews to be released for Yom Kippur prayers, while a state governed by Jews behaves otherwise?"

Porush added that "Every additional minute that Torah students are held in detention, due to their steadfast stand for the world of Torah, is a searing injustice that leaves a scar on the heart of the generation."

Porush demanded the immediate release of all detainees before the onset of Yom Kippur. "A state governed by Jews is required to do what is incumbent upon it and release the detained Torah students for Yom Kippur," he concluded.