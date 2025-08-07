Member of Knesset Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) began a rare protest on Thursday morning outside the office of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara at the Ministry of Justice in Jerusalem. The demonstration comes in response to the recent arrest of several yeshiva students who did not report for IDF service.

Porush announced that he has vacated his Knesset office and will now conduct his parliamentary duties from the Ministry of Justice grounds. He also declared that he will undertake a hunger strike during daylight hours.

"I left my office in the Knesset. I’ve decided — I’m here every day, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. I will not eat or drink here," he stated.

Porush condemned the Attorney General, accusing her of targeting the haredi community. “If my haredi brothers are being jailed for not enlisting [in the military], then I am here to protest against the Attorney General. She’s the one disrupting everything, denying people peace of mind.”

He went on to suggest, sarcastically, that further restrictions against the haredi community may be forthcoming. “I think next week she’ll announce that haredim are banned from using the roads, since the Ministry of Transportation subsidizes them with tar,” he said.

Porush concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the protest, saying he will return daily to maintain his presence. “I’ve come to strike here, and here I will stay."