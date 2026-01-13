In recent weeks, the Israel Police have held a series of internal discussions that resulted in a principled decision to promote alternatives to the use of the “Skunk" solution in public order incidents. The development was reported Tuesday morning by the newspaper Hamevaser.

Skunk is the commercial name of a chemical compound developed in Israel as a crowd-control measure intended to disperse demonstrations through an extremely foul odor rather than through chemical agents or kinetic force. Initially marketed to Israeli security forces, the product has since been sold to foreign governments. It is most commonly deployed via water cannons mounted on riot-control vehicles in Israel, but has also been adapted for use in backpack tanks, grenades, and projectile form.

The use of Skunk has long been controversial in Israel, particularly within the haredi community. The Israel Police have faced repeated legal challenges alleging that its deployment amounts to collective punishment, affecting not only demonstrators but also nearby residents who are uninvolved in protests. Critics further argue that the substance causes significant damage to property and the environment.

According to the report, the police decision follows mounting public criticism and a petition submitted to the Supreme Court by Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Yitzhak Meir Brim, who also heads the Agudat Yisrael faction in the city.

The police are reportedly examining alternative methods for dispersing disturbances, with the stated goal of minimizing harm to uninvolved residents and eventually discontinuing use of the controversial measure.

Brim has led a sustained public and legal campaign against the use of Skunk in densely populated residential neighborhoods. He argues that the measure disproportionately harms children, the elderly, and families with no involvement in protests, and claims it has been used in violation of procedures and without adequate safety oversight. The Supreme Court petition, alongside repeated appeals to enforcement authorities, brought the issue before senior decision-makers.

MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) welcomed the reported development. “As a Jerusalem resident and as a representative of Agudat Yisrael, I commend Deputy Mayor Rabbi Yitzhak Meir Brim for his prolonged and determined struggle against the use of Skunk in Jerusalem and the damage it causes to uninvolved residents," Porush said. “The police are right to heed the criticism and to act to prevent unnecessary harm to the public."