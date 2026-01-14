"A heated confrontation broke out Wednesday during a Knesset session, with MK Yaakov Margi (Shas) and opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), following budget transfers made to haredi educational institutions prior to their approval by the Finance Committee.

Rejected Lapid's criticism, Margi pointed out, "Don’t repeat a lie many times - it won’t make it the truth. This is a well-known practice that has existed throughout history, including during your time as Finance Minister."

According to Margi, these transfers are routine across all offices, and carried out every December as part of year-end budget preparations.

"You cannot paralyze a government," he warned. "In December, budget transfers are made in all government ministries before approval by the Finance Committee. The judges' salaries were also transferred before the Committee's approval."

He added, "When in December 2026, judges will strike and not adjudicate, hospitals will not operate, health funds will not operate - know that it’s due to the hypocrisy and populism of the opposition."