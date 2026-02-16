Last week, IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified several terrorists who exited an underground tunnel shaft and fired at IDF troops.

Several terrorists were eliminated in close-quarters combat, but forces continued searching the area for additional terrorists.

Over the past week, IDF troops conducted significant activities in the area of the underground tunnel shaft, where several terrorists were eliminated in the encounter a week ago, in order to eliminate additional terrorists who were hiding within it.

On Sunday, during searches conducted in the underground tunnel shaft, it was confirmed that the IDF eliminated three terrorists in the encounter a week ago, and six additional terrorists during the activities in the shaft.

"IDF troops will continue to operate to eliminate the terrorists hiding in the tunnels, will remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat to IDF troops and Israeli civilians," the IDF stated following the operation.