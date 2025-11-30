Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has blocked the reconstruction of Gaza,i24NEWS reported, quoting a security source.

According to the report, the reconstruction of Rafah was slated to begin Sunday, November 30, but has now been delayed until further notice following Smotrich's refusal to approve the budget for it.

Sources close to Smotrich confirmed his refusal, explaining the reasoning behind his decision: "Israeli citizens will not pay out of pocket for the reconstruction of Gaza. There is a limit to every trick."

Another security source provided a different explanation, stating that the delay is a result of terrorists still trapped in Rafah preventing the work from proceeding.

Regardless, the removal of rubble and debris has not yet started.

Gaza reconstruction is scheduled to begin in the second stage of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. However, two more deceased hostages remain in the hands of Gaza terror group, delaying the end of the ceasefire's first stage.