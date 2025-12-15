Troops from the Golani Brigade, under the command of the 143rd Gaza Division, have been operating in recent weeks along the Yellow Line in eastern Rafah to dismantle terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground and to remove any immediate threat to the troops and to the State of Israel.

The troops located weapons and surveillance equipment, including AK-47 rifles, RPG rockets, and cameras used by Hamas terrorists against IDF troops operating in the area.

In addition, the troops dismantled several Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated dozens of terrorists who were operating in various underground tunnel routes, posing an immediate threat to the troops.

credit: דובר צה"ל

