סגן ר׳, סגן מפקד פלוגה ביחידת יהל״ם צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF soldiers who eliminated the four terrorists this morning (Tuesday) in eastern Rafah reenacted the details of the incident.

Lieutenant R., deputy platoon commander in the Yahalom unit, said: “This morning we operated in the Rafah area to destroy enemy forces and underground infrastructure. During the searches, we encountered one of the tunnels. After brief exchanges of fire, we eliminated four terrorists in coordination with armored forces. We will continue operating until all tunnels in Rafah are destroyed."

Major B., deputy commander of Battalion 603, added: “We were confronted by four terrorists, and in close-quarters combat we closed the circle and eliminated them-without any casualties among our forces."