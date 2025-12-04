Hamas issued a detailed statement on Thursday following the death of Yasser Abu Shabab, the commander of the “Popular Forces” militia, who was killed during a violent internal dispute among his own men in eastern Rafah. Defense officials said the altercation erupted amid growing tensions within the militia, stressing that Hamas operatives were not involved in the incident.

In its statement, Hamas referred to Abu Shabab as “a collaborator with the occupation,” asserting that “the inevitable end” awaited anyone who, in its words, “betrays his people and homeland” and becomes “an instrument in the hands of the occupation.” The group said Abu Shabab and his associates had carried out “criminal acts” that constituted a “flagrant departure from national and social norms.”

Hamas praised families, clans, and tribes that “disowned Abu Shabab and anyone involved in assaulting our people or collaborating with the occupation,” saying they had lifted the social cover from “this isolated group that represents only itself.” The organization accused Israel of “employing gangs that have fallen socially and morally, outside the law, and using them as tools to carry out illusory projects in Gaza,” which it described as a sign of Israel’s “state of helplessness” in the face of Palestinian resilience.

“The occupation that failed to protect its agents will not be able to protect any of its tails,” Hamas warned, adding that anyone who “undermines the security of his people and serves his enemy” would ultimately “fall into the dustbin of history, losing all respect or standing within his community.” The statement concluded by emphasizing what Hamas described as the unity of Palestinian families, tribes, and national institutions, asserting that they would remain a safeguard against internal division and would not serve as a shelter for “criminal gangs or suspicious projects,” regardless of who supports them.