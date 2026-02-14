Earlier Saturday, IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety.

Following the identification, in order to remove the threat, the troops eliminated the terrorist.

IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.

Earlier this week, on Monday morning, four armed terrorists exited an underground tunnel shaft and fired towards IDF soldiers in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip.

No IDF injuries were reported, and the troops eliminated the terrorists.

Later, the IDF and ISA responded to the ceasefire violation, striking Hamas terrorists in Gaza following the terror group's blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement on Monday morning, in which terrorists exited an underground tunnel shaft in eastern Rafah and fired toward IDF troops.

"These terrorists advanced multiple terrorist plots against IDF troops and the state of Israel," the IDF stressed.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against any attempt by the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip to carry out attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel."