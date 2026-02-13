US President Donald Trump was asked by reporters on Friday about his decision to deploy the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier to the Middle East, in addition to the USS Abraham Lincoln which is already in the region.

The aircraft carrier was sent “in case we don't make a deal, we'll need it. If we don't have a deal, we'll need it. We have one out there that just arrived. If we need it, we have it ready. A big, a very big force," said Trump.

Asked how confident he is that the negotiations with Iran will be successful, the President replied, “I think they'll be successful, and if they're not, it's going to be a bad day for Iran, very bad."

He was also asked whether he thinks that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will ultimately receive a pardon from President Isaac Herzog and replied, “I do think, yes."

On Thursday, Trump sharply criticized Herzog , saying, “President Herzog should be ashamed for not granting Netanyahu a pardon. He has the power to pardon and didn’t use it. The people of Israel should shame him."

Herzog’s office said in response, “To clarify, the Prime Minister’s request is currently under review at the Ministry of Justice for a legal opinion in accordance with the established procedures. Only upon completion of that process will President Herzog consider the request in accordance with the law, the best interests of the State of Israel, guided by his conscience, and without any influence from external or internal pressures of any kind."

“President Herzog deeply appreciates President Trump for his significant contribution to the State of Israel and its security. Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law. Contrary to the impression created by President Trump’s remarks, President Herzog has not yet made any decision on this matter," the statement clarified.

