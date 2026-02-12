US President Donald Trump addressed reporters Thursday evening regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, commenting on a range of political and security issues.

Trump criticized Israeli President Isaac Herzog, saying, “President Herzog should be ashamed for not granting Netanyahu a pardon. He has the power to pardon and didn’t use it. The people of Israel should shame him."

On Iran, Trump warned that Tehran “must make a deal, or it will be traumatic for them. I don’t want that to happen. They should have made a deal, and they didn’t. If they don’t reach an agreement, it will be a different story."

Speaking about his meeting with Netanyahu, Trump said, “I had a good meeting with the prime minister, and he understands, but it depends on me. If the deal is fair, it will be tough for them. It needs to be quick-within a month, I think."

When asked whether Netanyahu had requested that he stop communicating with Iran, Trump replied, “He didn’t ask me to stop. I’ll speak with them as much as I want. But if we don’t reach phase two, it will be tough for them. I don’t expect that to happen."

Addressing Netanyahu’s responsibility for the October 7 attacks, Trump said, “Everyone is responsible. It was a terrible attack. He didn’t see it coming, and no one else would have in his place. He was a great prime minister for a time of war."

The Israeli president’s office responded: “For clarity, as repeatedly emphasized, the prime minister’s request is under review according to Ministry of Justice procedures. Only after this process is complete will the president examine the request based on the law, the best interest of the state, and his conscience, without any influence from external or internal pressures."

It added, “President Herzog appreciates President Trump’s significant contribution to Israel and its security. Israel is a sovereign state governed by law. Contrary to the impression created by President Trump’s remarks, President Herzog has not yet made any decision on this matter."