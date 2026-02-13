The US Navy’s aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its escort ships, currently deployed in the Caribbean, have been ordered to the Middle East and are not expected to return to their home ports until late April or early May, according to US officials quoted by the New York Times on Thursday.

The redeployment marks a significant extension of the carrier strike group’s mission, which was originally expected to conclude with an early March return.

Officials informed the Ford’s crew of the decision on Thursday, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The strike group will now join the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in the Persian Gulf, strengthening the US naval presence amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

The redeployment comes as part of President Donald Trump’s renewed pressure campaign against Iran’s leadership.

Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House on Wednesday. During the meeting, Netanyahu attempted to persuade the US President not to reach a partial deal with Iran and to safeguard Israeli interests.

On Thursday, Trump called on Iran to make a deal, warning the Islamic Republic “it's going to be very traumatic if they do not.

The Gerald R. Ford’s warplanes previously took part in the January 3 operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. US military leaders have not publicly commented on the redeployment.