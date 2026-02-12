Efforts to dismantle Hamas's military capabilities in Gaza are progressing according to plan, despite ongoing tensions surrounding the ceasefire, a senior official involved in US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative said on Wednesday, according to Ynet.

The official emphasized that the ceasefire is not collapsing, noting that key benchmarks have been met. These include the release of hostages, the reopening and operation of the Rafah crossing, and the appointment of a technocratic administrative committee, which is expected to enter Gaza soon.

The focus now, the official stated, is on finalizing the details of Hamas's disarmament, with the process set to begin in March. Once disarmament begins, an international stabilization force (ISF) is expected to expand its presence in Gaza.

Commenting on a report by The New York Times that the US is considering allowing Hamas to retain light weapons, the official clarified that disarmament would proceed in stages, with small arms being the last category addressed. According to the official, Hamas has resisted surrendering all weapons at once, arguing that rival clans in Gaza could target its members if it disarms immediately.

Under the emerging framework, disarmament will begin with the dismantling of tunnels, followed by the destruction of weapons manufacturing facilities, then the removal of rocket-propelled grenades and mortars, and finally, small arms, according to the Ynet report.

The goal is to carry out the disarmament by consensus to ensure both durability and speed. The official pointed out that even the Israeli military has not yet eliminated all tunnels in designated areas, highlighting the complexity of such efforts.

Regarding the proposed international stabilization force, the official confirmed that Indonesia has announced its willingness to contribute up to 8,000 troops, with several other countries agreeing in principle to participate. However, the official noted that many governments have insisted that Hamas's disarmament be clearly agreed upon before the force is deployed.

Hamas has repeatedly refused to disarm , even though Trump’s peace plan stipulates that the terrorist group lay down its weapons. Hamas claims its weapons are used for “self-defense against the occupation."

Senior Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal this week reaffirmed the terrorist group’s refusal to comply with Trump’s call to lay down arms, saying, “As long as our people are under occupation, talk of disarmament is an attempt to turn our people into victims, to make their elimination easier and to facilitate their destruction at the hands of the Israeli side, which is armed with every international means of warfare."

Trump said last week that Hamas has to give up its weapons, warning that if it does not, it will be destroyed.

“Now [that the war has ended] they have to disarm," Trump stated. “Some people say they won’t, but they will, and if they don’t, they’re gonna not be around any longer. But they agreed to disarm."