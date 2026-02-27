תיעוד: זיהוי ותקיפת המחבלים החמושים שיצאו ממנהרת טרור צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing to operate in the Rafah area to dismantle terrorist infrastructure above and underground and to eliminate the remaining terrorists in the area.

Yesterday (Thursday), IDF troops identified several armed terrorists who emerged from the underground ​terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah.

This incident constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Shortly after, the troops alongside the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated some of the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

In response to the violation, the IDF precisely struck overnight (Friday) several armed Hamas terrorists in the Rafah area.

The IDF views with severity any attempt by the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to carry out terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.