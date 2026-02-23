Hamas has made a strategic shift in its smuggling methods into the Gaza Strip for transporting materials used in rocket production.

According to Kan News, Hamas is moving away from its old smuggling methods via tunnels and trucks and is now relying on specialized containers that float below the surface of the sea, taking advantage of the winter sea conditions.

In line with the new method, the smugglers leave the contraband about five miles off the coast of Sheikh Zuweid in the southern Gaza Strip and use sea currents traveling at 2 knots during the night. The containers, traveling beneath the surface of the sea, reach the shores of Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis within 10-14 hours.

The smuggling operations are managed by several cells: some operating in Egypt and Sinai, while others work along the Gaza Strip’s shores using distraction techniques, including the deployment of UAVs to occupy the IDF's monitoring and interception systems.

This new method allows Hamas to smuggle critical materials for rockets, such as components that enhance the accuracy and stability of the rockets.

This move indicates Hamas' efforts to restore its strategic capabilities despite the challenges and limitations it faces.