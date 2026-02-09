Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, is expected to become the first country to deploy troops to the international force slated to operate in Gaza under the Board Of Peace, according to a report by Kan News.

If carried out, the deployment would be highly unusual, as Indonesia has no formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

The report says logistical preparations are already in progress. Indonesian forces are expected to be stationed in the southern Gaza Strip, in the area between Rafah and Khan Younis.

Officials familiar with the matter said the necessary ground infrastructure is already in place, and construction of living quarters and command centers for thousands of troops is set to begin in the coming days.

Initial plans call for several thousand soldiers, though officials note the force could expand significantly. In the past, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has said his country is willing to contribute as many as 20,000 troops to a peacekeeping and civilian stabilization mission in Gaza.

Subianto is expected to travel to Washington next week to participate in a meeting of the Board Of Peace established by U.S. President Donald Trump. The discussions are expected to finalize arrangements regarding troop deployment, command structure, and security coordination with the IDF along the yellow line.