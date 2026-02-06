US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Hamas terrorist organization has to give up its weapons, warning that if it does not, it will be destroyed.

His comments came during the National Prayer Breakfast.

“Now [that the war has ended] they have to disarm," Trump said. “Some people say they won’t, but they will, and if they don’t, they’re gonna not be around any longer."

“But they agreed to disarm," he added.

Trump also stated that his administration has achieved “peace in the Middle East."

“First time in 3,000 years we have peace," Trump said. “There are little embers, but it’s nothing much."

Trump’s 20-point peace plan for the Gaza Strip states that Hamas must lay down its arms. However, Hamas has refused to disarm , claiming its weapons are used for “self-defense against the occupation."

On Iran, the President said at the National Prayer Breakfast that the Islamic Republic is willing to negotiate with the US because "they do not want us involved."

"They're negotiating now. They don't want to. They don't want us to hit them," he said. "You know, we have a big fleet going over to Iran," he said.

His comments came as the US and Iran are scheduled to hold talks on Iran’s nuclear program in Oman on Friday.

On Wednesday, Trump told NBC News that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, should “be very worried" despite the talks with the US on a potential deal.

“I would say he should be very worried, yeah. He should be. As you know, they're negotiating with us," Trump said.

He was asked why there is a need for a deal if Iran’s nuclear program has been obliterated and whether Iran is trying to restart their nuclear program and replied, “Well, I heard that they are, and if they do, and I let them know, if they do, we're going to send them right back and do their job again."