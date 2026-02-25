On February 25, 2026, Israeli President Isaac Herzog landed in Addis Ababa, beginning his official state visit to Ethiopia.

Upon arrival, President Herzog was received by Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos and Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia Dr. Avraham Neguise at an official welcoming ceremony held at the airport.

Later on Wednesday, Herzog is expected to meet with the President of Ethiopia Taye Atske Selassie, Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali, and the leadership of the local Jewish community.

Herzog's trip was announced Sunday, and it is expected to be brief.

His office stressed that the visit reflects the historic bonds of friendship between the two peoples and marks a "significant milestone in deepening cooperation between Israel and Ethiopia, as well as broader cooperation with the nations of Africa. Ethiopia is a pivotal nation in Africa and recently hosted the leaders of African nations at the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa."

"Israel and Ethiopia share a long history of diplomatic, cultural, and people-to-people ties. Across generations, a deep bond has existed between the Jewish people and the Beta Israel community, with historic aliyah operations bringing tens of thousands of Ethiopian Jews to Israel, where they have become an integral part of Israeli society," the office added.