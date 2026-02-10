Adm. Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), said on Monday that Lebanese forces had uncovered a Hezbollah terrorist tunnel, praising them for doing so.

"Congratulations to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) for recently finding a massive underground Hezbollah tunnel for the second time in the past two months," Cooper said in a statement.

“Dismantling tunnels nefariously used by non-state actors to store ammunition, missiles and attack drones promotes peace and stability in Lebanon and across the region. Job well done by the LAF and US-led Mechanism team that is helping enforce commitments made by Israel and Lebanon," he added.

As part of the US-backed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, the Hezbollah terrorist organization was required to disarm, beginning in areas south of the river that border Israel.

Lebanese authorities charged the Lebanese Armed Forces in August of last year to devise a plan ensuring a state monopoly on arms by year’s end.

Hezbollah, however, has condemned the Lebanese government's plan to disarm the terror organization and has repeatedly vowed to keep its arms.