מלינובסקי חוסמת את המשאיות צו 9

MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) arrived Monday morning at the Kerem Shalom Crossing and physically blocked the passage of humanitarian aid trucks bound for the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

The blockade took place less than an hour after Gaza terrorists violated the ceasefire by opening fire on IDF forces in eastern Rafah.

Later, Yisrael Beytenu chair MK Avigdor Liberman and party MK Sharon Nir also joined the visit to the crossing, with the aim of pressuring the government to halt the transfer of aid to the Strip.

During the blockade, MK Malinovsky said: “We were told there are no more terrorists left there - but there absolutely are. Everything that goes in goes to Rafah, goes to the enemy, goes to Hamas, and we are doing it with our own hands. It’s very sad."

The "Tzav 9" movement announced the renewal of its activities under the slogan, "Aid to Hamas Will Not Enter," following the return of the last hostage. Movement leaders Reut Ben Haim and Shlomo Sarid called on additional Knesset members from across the political spectrum to unite around the cause.

"Once the concept was money in suitcases, and today it’s aid in suitcases. We call on coalition and opposition factions alike to join us in demanding an end to the scandal of providing aid to the enemy."

Also participating in the protest was Rachel Tuito, the movement’s spokesperson for foreign media, who made headlines last week after the French government issued her summons orders on allegations of "genocide" due to her activities in the movement.

Tuito remained defiant, saying this morning: "The aid trucks are Hamas’s lifeline - this failure must be stopped. In January 2024, Shin Bet assessments showed that 77% of the aid was stolen by Hamas. Today, even the UN acknowledges that 86% of the trucks are looted by the terrorist organization."

"We were the first to identify this, and we refuse to allow the greatest failure of the war to continue. We are prepared to pay personal prices for telling the truth."