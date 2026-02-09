A short while ago, early on Monday morning, four armed terrorists exited an underground tunnel shaft and fired towards IDF soldiers in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip.

No IDF injuries were reported.

Following identification, the troops eliminated the terrorists.

IDF troops are continuing to operate in the area to locate and eliminate all the terrorists within the underground tunnel route.

"This constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the IDF views it with the utmost severity," the IDF stressed in an official statement.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."