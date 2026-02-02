French law-enforcement authorities have issued summons orders against two Israeli-French activists on suspicion of “complicity in and incitement to genocide," in connection with protest activity against the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The two women are attorney Nili Kupfer-Naouri, founder of the “Israel Forever" movement, and Rachel Tuito, spokesperson for the organization Tzav 9.

According to reports in France, the summons orders were issued at the end of July 2025 as part of a criminal investigation opened following complaints filed by pro-Palestinian organizations. The suspicion is that the two were involved in blocking aid trucks at the Nitzana and Kerem Shalom crossings in recent years, in promoting calls to join such protests, and in making statements attributed to them as “incitement."

French authorities clarify that these are summons orders only, not international arrest warrants. Their meaning is an obligation to appear for questioning, without automatic detention.

Since both women reside in Israel, the orders cannot be immediately enforced, unless they enter French territory or another European country that cooperates with French authorities.

Legal sources in France noted that this is a relatively unusual case, in which such serious offenses are being attributed to private citizens over protest activity.