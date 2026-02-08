The IAF aerial control center late on Saturday night identified a drone that crossed from east to Israeli territory in an attempt to smuggle weapons.

Following the identification, IDF troops and in conjunction with Israel Police forces searched the area and located the drone that carried 12 guns.

The guns were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.

The confiscated weapons IDF spokesperson

Last month, IDF observation posts identified a drone that crossed into Israeli territory from the east in an attempt to smuggle weapons.

Following the identification, IDF troops intercepted the drone. The drone carried ten firearms.

The firearms were transferred to the security forces for further handling.