While the IDF on Tuesday reported that it foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons over the Egyptian border using a drone, a senior police official speaking in the Knesset revealed a disturbing detail that was not included in the IDF report: the drone that was smuggling the arms conducted two earlier sorties, and was only caught during the third.

According to the IDF's statement, IDF troops intercepted the drone carrying 20 M-16 rifles, as well as a barrel and a stock of additional weapons.

According to the statement, this was part of the ongoing process in which more than 20 smuggling attempts were foiled over the past week.

However, during a session of the Knesset National Security Committee led by MK Tzvika Foghel, the head of the Police Intelligence Department, Assistant Commissioner Oshri, gave a fuller account of the incident.

“Just last night in the south, a drone that made three runs was intercepted; it was caught the third time carrying 22 M16 rifles that were on their way, along with explosive devices,” he said.

According to the police official, the drone managed to smuggle weapons twice before being intercepted. "It's crazy. And we're just fine; the country goes on with life. The threat is real," he added.

The gap between the IDF’s official statement and the remarks delivered in the Knesset raises questions regarding transparency and operational readiness.

Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh commented on the revelation: “It’s unfortunate that the IDF Spokesperson continues aggressive PR around supposed operational ‘successes,’ but presents only a third of the real picture while hiding the truth from the Israeli public. If what the head of the police intelligence division said is correct, this is a genuine blow to public trust in the IDF. They are concealing the truth from the public, quite literally.”

The Regavim movement said: “Weapons shipments in quantities equivalent to entire IDF battalions are being smuggled here daily via drones, to be used for murderous terrorism and the takeover of bases and communities on the day of command. The isolated seizures resulting from the Sisyphean efforts of security forces on the ground are a drop in the ocean compared to the massive tsunami of weapons. The relative leniency and the artificial distinction between weapons intended for terrorism and those supposedly meant for criminal activity exist only in our minds, and this is a grave mistake that could cost us dearly in blood. This is a war, and we must understand that immediately.”