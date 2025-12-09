תיעוד: סוכלה חוליית מבריחים בגבול המערבי צילום: דובר צה"ל

Yesterday (Monday), IDF, ISA, and Israel Police forces apprehended a cell of weapon and drug smugglers, that had been operating recently in the Paran Regional Brigade area in southern Israel.

In a special operation involving IDF troops, the IAF, the ISA, and the Israel Police, a pursuit was launched, following the identification by IDF surveillance of an Israeli smuggling cell near the western border.

At the end of the pursuit, six suspects were apprehended along with their vehicles, and 21 kilograms of drugs were seized.

The suspects were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.

"The IDF will continue to operate at all times, in cooperation with the various security bodies in the area, in order to prevent additional smuggling attempts, maintain stability, and ensure the security of the civilians," the military stated.