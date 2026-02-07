Candace Owens, associated with right-wing circles in the U.S. and in recent years identified with severe antisemitic incitement, continues to spread blood libels against the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

In one of her daily programs last week, Owens claimed that Israel is behind the largest terrorist attack in U.S. history, which took the lives of approximately 3,000 civilians.

"Let's recap the Muggle edition of what we were told," Owens stated. The word Muggle, borrowed from the Harry Potter novel series, is a reference to the recurring theme in the series of magical events being explained as natural phenomena to prevent mass panic.

"On September 11th, 2001, some super-duper evil Muslims, known to most of us now as Israelis, hijacked some planes and drove them into the Pentagon, flew them into the Pentagon building, also the Twin Towers, and then building 7 kind of got really emotional seeing his friends get hit and went ahead and just collapsed itself," she declared.

Owens also referenced some other conspiracy theories regarding the attacks, including that the passport of one of the hijackers had been planted near the World Trade Center to throw suspicion off and that the flight that struck the Pentagon had no wings.

The terrorist attack has long since been ascertained as having been the work of al-Qaeda, led by Osama bin Laden, and the attack was planned by Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

19 hijackers took part in hijacking four aircraft: 15 of them were Saudi citizens, two from the United Arab Emirates, one from Egypt and one from Lebanon.