The professional selection committee of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, Kan, has completed its work and chosen the song that will represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

The selected song will be performed by Noam Bettan, who won the final of Keshet 12’s "HaKokhav HaBa" (Rising Star) last month.

The song was written and composed by Yuval Raphael - Israel’s representative to Eurovision 2025 - together with Nadav Aharoni and Tzlil Klifi. The song incorporates three languages: Hebrew, French, and English.

As part of the effort to ensure a transparent and professional selection process, the discussions were also accompanied by a public representative and an external music expert, who served as observers. The committee reviewed approximately 200 songs submitted this year.

For Yuval Raphael, this marks a double achievement, as it is the second time a song she co-wrote has been chosen to represent Israel in the competition.

The selected song will be officially unveiled in a special broadcast on Kan 11 on March 5, after receiving final approval from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna in May. Bettan will perform in the first semifinal of the contest, scheduled for May 12, and will appear in the second half of the show.

In the first semifinal, Israel will compete alongside Georgia, Portugal, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, Moldova, Greece, Montenegro, Estonia, San Marino, Poland, Belgium, Lithuania, and Serbia.

Israel’s participation in this year’s contest was in question but was made possible after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) cleared it to compete , prompting withdrawals by Iceland , Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia.

