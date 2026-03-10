There are moments when popular culture captures a truth that countless diplomatic speeches fail to convey. That is precisely what happens with Noam Batan’s Eurovision song.

A song that blends French, Hebrew, and English over a Mediterranean rhythm that feels both Spanish and Israeli is more than a musical composition. It is a cultural statement. It quietly reminds us of something political debates often obscure: Israel belongs to the Euro-Mediterranean space and is part of the broader European story.

For years, critics have argued that Israel lies outside Europe and therefore does not naturally belong in its cultural institutions. Yet one only needs to listen to this song to see how disconnected that claim is from reality. Its melody, its languages, and its overall atmosphere sketch a single cultural map in which Paris, Tel Aviv, Barcelona, and Athens are not distant points but connected stops along the same route.

The Eurovision stage itself reflects this shared space. It is more than a song contest; it is a cultural meeting point linking Europe with the Mediterranean shores. Israel has taken part in it for decades, not as an outsider but as a natural participant. Noam Batan’s song seems to express this almost instinctively. It sounds European yet also Middle Eastern. It is unmistakably Israeli while resonating with the musical traditions of southern Europe.

But culture does not exist in isolation. The security realities of the past week make this connection even clearer.

Iranian missiles do not threaten Israel alone. The missile ranges aimed at the eastern Mediterranean already reach Cyprus and extend toward other areas that form part of Europe’s own strategic environment. The danger is not abstract. It is immediate and tangible.

In that sense, Israel’s confrontation with Iran is not a distant regional issue for Europe. It is increasingly part of Europe’s own security challenge-not in the future, but now. The Mediterranean links destinies. When stability here is shaken, the consequences ripple across the capitals of the European continent.

Seen in this light, the quiet support many European countries have shown Israel during the current conflict is not accidental. It may not always be dramatic or highly visible. Often it appears through intelligence cooperation, strategic dialogue, or diplomatic backing. But behind this measured tone lies a deeper recognition: Israel is not a foreign element within the European sphere. It is part of the regional system that also contributes to Europe’s stability.

This connection is not only strategic. It is historical and cultural as well. Europe runs deep in Israel’s intellectual and cultural DNA. Israeli language, literature, music, and academic life are deeply rooted in European traditions. At the same time, the Jewish story has been intertwined with Europe’s own history for millennia. That bond cannot simply be erased by political debate.

For that reason, Noam Batan’s Eurovision song is more than just an entry in a music competition. It is a reminder. It expresses something history has long suggested: this shared space exists-not only geographically, but culturally, historically, and strategically.

And in a time filled with tension and uncertainty, the song also manages to carry a note of hope. Perhaps because music can sometimes say what politics struggles to articulate:

Maybe in the end

We’ll be well

I pray for you

There is someone who will hear

There is someone who will hear.

The writer is a senior research fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), and a professor of European Studies and International Relations in the Department of Politics and Government at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.