Belgium will take part in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna after broadcaster RTBF confirmed on Friday it will send an act, reported the Belga news agency.

RTBF linked its participation to a “clear stance” on the protection of civilians and journalists in Gaza. RTBF director Jean-Paul Philippot wrote to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), calling for safeguards for journalists and civilians, while denouncing restrictions on freedom of information.

The announcement comes a day after the EBU ruled that Israel will participate in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna in May. The decision followed a heated debate, which included a vote on a change to the contest's regulations, which prevented another vote on disqualifying Israel.

However, following the ruling, several European broadcasters withdrew from the contest over Israel’s participation in 2026. Spain’s RTVE, Ireland’s RTE, Slovenia’s RTVSLO and the Netherlands’ AVROTROS confirmed they will boycott the competition, citing the humanitarian situation in Gaza, concerns about press freedom, and what they described as political interference in last year’s contest.

A growing number of countries have threatened to boycott the 70th edition of Eurovision, scheduled to take place in Vienna in May, unless Israel is excluded due to the war in Gaza.

In late October, Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker came out strongly against calls to exclude Israel from Eurovision, saying, “I would consider it a fatal mistake to exclude Israel.”

He added, “Based on our history alone, I would never be in favor of that,” referencing Austria’s shared responsibility for crimes committed during the Holocaust in World War II.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that Germany should withdraw from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna if Israel is excluded from participation.

Asked whether Germany should voluntarily forgo the contest under such circumstances, Merz replied, “I would support that. I think it's a scandal that this is even being discussed. Israel belongs there.”

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)