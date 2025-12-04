The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) ruled on Thursday that Israel will participate in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna in May.

The decision follows a heated debate, which included a vote on a change to the contest's regulations, which prevented another vote on disqualifying Israel. Due to the decision, the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia officially announced that they would not participate in the competition.

During the debate, several countries, including Spain, Turkey, Slovenia, and Belgium, voiced opposition to Israel's participation. Conversely, Sweden and the UK called for politics to be left out of the competition.

Britain also stressed the need for Israel to maintain a separation between its public broadcasting corporation and government policy. Ukraine also opposed Israel's disqualification, insisting it holds no comparison to Russia's case.

Representing Israel in the meeting was Israeli Broadcasting Corporation KAN CEO Golan Yochpaz and the corporation's representative in Europe, Atty. Ayala Mizrahi.

According to the approved changes, the national juries will receive increased influence in the semifinal stage, and public voting will be limited to up to 10 votes only, instead of 20 as before.

In addition, abnormal voting in favor of a single country will be prohibited, and votes that exceed the criteria will be disqualified, a step apparently intended to prevent Israel from receiving high scores.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog commended the decision to allow Israel to compete, stating: "Israel deserves to be represented on every stage around the world, a cause to which I am fully and actively committed. I am pleased that Israel will once again participate in the Eurovision Song Contest, and I hope that the competition will remain one that champions culture, music, friendship between nations, and cross-border cultural understanding."

"Thank you to all our friends who stood up for Israel’s right to continue to contribute and compete at Eurovision. This decision demonstrates solidarity, fellowship, and cooperation, and reinforces the spirit of affinity between nations through culture and music."