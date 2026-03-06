The song that will represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna, Austria - “Michelle" - was officially unveiled on Thursday evening.

The song was written by Tzlil Klifi, Nadav Aharoni, and Yuval Raphael - a survivor of the Nova massacre who captivated Europe during last year’s Eurovision in Basel, where she represented Israel and finished in second place. Bettan himself also took part in writing the song.

“Michelle" blends three languages: Hebrew, English, and French - the native language of Bettan’s mother.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna in May. Bettan will perform in the first semifinal of the contest, scheduled for May 12, and will appear in the second half of the show.

In the first semifinal, Israel will compete alongside Georgia, Portugal, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, Moldova, Greece, Montenegro, Estonia, San Marino, Poland, Belgium, Lithuania, and Serbia.