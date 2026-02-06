Israel's Health Ministry on Friday morning announced that after a regulatory review and an update from the manufacturer in Europe, and in coordination with the importer, Teva Israel Ltd., it was decided to expand the voluntary recall of certain batches of certain batches of Nutrilon infant formula.

Friday's announcement replaces the notice from January 30, 2026.

The affected formula types are Nutrilon Stage 1 (400g and 800g), and Nutrilon AR (400g and 900g).

The recall is being carried out as a precautionary measure after the manufacturer updated that certain products used a fatty acid type ARA supplied by a specific supplier, which has been identified as a possible source for elevated levels of the toxin cereulide.

The Ministry stressed that other Nutrilon products marketed in Israel did not use fatty acid from the same supplier.

Although the initial recommendation from the manufacturer referred to only a few specific batches, the Ministry of Health instructed that the recall be extended to all batches containing fatty acid from the mentioned supplier, as a precautionary measure.

The public is requested not to consume products from the batches listed below:

Nutrilon 1, 800g, 2026.08.06, 04/02/2025 - 06/08/2026

Nutrilon 1, 800g, 2026.09.03, 04/03/2025 - 03/09/2026

Nutrilon 1, 800g, 2026.09.26, 27/03/2025 - 26/09/2026

Nutrilon 1, 800g, 2026.11.11, 12/05/2025 - 11/11/2026

Nutrilon 1, 800g, 2026.11.29, 30/05/2025 - 29/11/2026

Nutrilon 1, 800g, 2026.12.01, 01/06/2025 - 01/12/2026

Nutrilon 1, 400g, 2027.02.03, 04/08/2025 - 03/02/2027

Nutrilon 1, 800g, 2027.03.03, 01/09/2025 - 03/03/2027

Nutrilon 1, 800g, 2027.04.02, 01/10/2025 - 02/04/2027

Nutrilon 1, 400g, 2027.05.19, 17/11/2025 - 19/05/2027

Nutrilon 1, 400g, 2026.09.26, 27/03/2025 - 26/09/2026

Nutrilon 1, 400g, 2026.12.01, 01/06/2025 - 01/12/2026

Nutrilon AR 400g, 2026.07.07, 05/01/2025 - 07/07/2026

Nutrilon AR 400g, 2026.09.02, 03/03/2025 - 02/09/2026

Nutrilon AR 900g, 2026.09.02, 03/03/2025 - 02/09/2026

Nutrilon AR 400g, 2026.11.07, 08/05/2025 - 07/11/2026

Nutrilon AR 900g, 2026.11.07, 08/05/2025 - 07/11/2026

Nutrilon AR 900g, 2027.02.27, 28/08/2025 - 27/02/2027

Batches from previous announcements:

Nutrilon 1, 800g, 2027.01.07, 08/07/2025 - 07/01/2027

Nutrilon AR 400g, 2026.12.01, 01/06/2025 - 01/12/2026

Nutrilon AR 900g, 2026.12.01, 01/06/2025 - 01/12/2026

Importer: Teva Israel Ltd.

Manufacturer: Nutricia

A recall notice for batches distributed in the Palestinian Authority is expected in the coming hours. Once the batch numbers from the distributor are received, the information will be published so that anyone consuming products from the Palestinian Authority will cease consumption.

In rare cases, cereulide toxin may cause vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, cramps, diarrhea, and weakness, particularly in infants.

In case of concerns about health impacts, contact a doctor.

The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the situation and will update the public as necessary.

For inquiries, please contact Nutrilon’s consumer service center: 1-800-300-123.