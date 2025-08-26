Y.S. Leafy Vegetables (Yerakot Aliyim) Ltd. wishes to inform the public that during a routine internal inspection of the red cabbage “Katif Hateva" product bearing a Landau kosher certification stamp, the presence of Salmonella bacteria was detected. The affected product has a package weight of 400g, and carries the barcode 7290016411881 and an expiration date of August 28, 2025.

As a precautionary measure, the company is recalling the following products:

Red Cabbage 400g, barcode 7290016411881, expiration date 28.08.25

Red Cabbage 1kg, barcode 7290016411843, expiration date 28.08.25

Classic Mix 350g, barcode 7290016411904, expiration date 28.08.25

The public is requested not to consume these products.

The recall is being carried out in coordination with the Health Ministry's Food Service.

In healthy individuals, Salmonella bacteria may cause intestinal illness, including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, complications may occur. In vulnerable populations such as young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, the infection can lead to severe illness and even death.

The company is taking all necessary measures to prevent the presence of pathogenic bacteria in its products.

Customer service can be reached at: 09-9700205