An assessment carried out by the Haifa-area Health Ministry Food Service found that a product sold by Sa'ar Baking Products contains allergens which are not noted on the label.

The products contain both sesame and soy, but the sesame warning does not appear on the label, while soy appears only as a "may contain" warning but does not appear in the ingredients list.

The affected products are labeled, "Halva-flavored cream," and are sold in packages of 450g and 900g, and were packed by Sa'ar Baking Products.

The recall includes products from all dates, until and including those which carry a "use by" date of July 25, 2025.

The barcode for the 450g product is: 6212674024617, and for the 900g product 6212674000505.

Consumers who are allergic to sesame and soy products, as well as to other allergens which appear on the label, are asked not to consume this product.

In coordination with the Health Ministry's Food Service, the factory is recalling the product from the various channels of distribution.

Questions and inquiries may be directed to 04-6212674, or [email protected].

The affected halva-flavored cream Health Ministry