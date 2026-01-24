Teva Israel Ltd. has issued a recall for some cans of Nutrilon Stage 1 infant formula, following notification from the manufacturer in Europe.

Following a global recall notice regarding the presence of a toxin in a fatty acid that is a component of infant formula, a notification was received from Nutricia, the manufacturer of the Nutrilon product, to carry out a targeted collection of a single batch as a precautionary measure.

It should be noted that the recall is being carried out following an updated definition in Europe of exposure and threshold values for the toxin cereulide, produced by the bacterium Bacillus cereus. In light of these events and the updated standards, a deviation above the revised toxin threshold was identified.

The product in question is Nutrilon Stage 1, 800 grams, bearing a batch number of 2027.01.07 and a barcode of 8712400802499. The affected product was produced on July 8, 2025, and its expiration date is July 1, 2027. The Nutrilon formula is manufactured by Nutricia and imported by Teva Israel Ltd.

The public is requested not to consume the product.

It is emphasized that the vast majority of the batch did not reach retail outlets, and only a limited number of units were sold. For a list of locations where the product was sold, customers can contact the Nutrilon customer service center.

In rare cases, the toxin may cause vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, cramps, diarrhea, and weakness, particularly among infants. In case of concern about health effects, consult a physician.

Under these circumstances, the recall is being carried out as a precautionary measure in coordination with the Health Ministry.

For questions, please contact the Nutrilon Consumer Service Center at 1-800-300-123.