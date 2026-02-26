Din Marketing and Roasting 2021 Ltd. on Wednesday expanded its recall of shelled pistachio products, a Health Ministry statement announced.

Following sampling conducted by the Central District of the Food Service, elevated levels of aflatoxins were detected in another product from the company. As a precautionary measure, the company is collecting all batches of the product across all brands.

The affected product is the company's Shelled Natural Pistachios / Shelled Pistachios, from brands Sasson Hakola, Pninukim Mehateva, Hakola Mibagdad, and Hashef. The products bear all expiration dates up to and including January 6, 2027.

Customers who purchased the products are advised not to consume them. The company is working to collect and remove the products from distribution channels, in coordination with the Health Ministry's Central District Food Service.

Aflatoxins are fungal toxins that are naturally occurring and may cause diseases and long-term harm.

For questions or inquiries, customers may contact: 052-3112488.