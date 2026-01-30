Teva Israel Ltd. is calling for the recall of Nutrilon AR 900g and Nutrilon AR 400g products intended for infants suffering from reflux following a notice from the European manufacturer regarding batch number 2026.12.01.

The recall follows recent global recalls by several infant food manufacturers, which included the removal of products from shelves in dozens of countries worldwide due to the presence of the toxin cereulide in fatty acids used in infant formulas.

Additionally, following the announcement on January 24, 2026, regarding the presence of the cereulide toxin (produced by the Bacillus cereus bacteria) and which may be found in fatty acids used in infant formulas, the Ministry of Health instructed Teva to have the Nutricia formula manufacturer conduct further laboratory tests on the products sold in Israel that were suspected to contain the toxin.

These tests found that a specific batch of Nutrilon AR products had cereulide levels exceeding the threshold values recently established by the authorized authorities in Ireland, which also formed the basis for the current risk assessment in Israel. As a result, Teva Israel, which markets Nutrilon, decided in coordination with the Ministry of Health to withdraw the products from this specific batch.

The affected batch are Nutrilon 400g, AR, and Nutrilon 900g, AR, from batch number 2026.12.01, with a production date of 01.06.2025 and an expiry date of 01.12.2026.

The product recalled on January 24 was Nutrilon Stage 1, 800 grams, bearing a batch number of 2027.01.07 and a barcode of 8712400802499. The affected product was produced on July 8, 2025, and its expiration date is July 1, 2027. The Nutrilon formula is manufactured by Nutricia and imported by Teva Israel Ltd.

Consumers are requested not to use the products from these batches.

In rare cases, cereulide toxin may cause vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, cramps, diarrhea, and weakness, especially in infants. If health concerns arise, consult a doctor.

For questions, please contact the Nutrilon Consumer Service Center at 1-800-300-123.

